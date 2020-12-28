Texas homeowner honors Selena with Christmas light display

Videos, photos from KXAS

HALTOM CITY, Texas (KXAN/KXAS) — This holiday season, one Texas homeowner spread Christmas cheer while honoring a legendary Tejano singer.

NBC station KXAS reports Jesse Gonzalez decorated his home in Haltom City to pay tribute the late Selena Quintanilla.

The “Wisdom Way Lights” show, named after the road he lives on, displays clips of Selena performing her hits in concert.

Gonzalez spent long nights working to get it right and told KXAS he was able to complete the display with support from his wife.

Gonzalez’s light show also has a Super Smash Bros. display. Both will be left up through the end of the year, KXAS said.

How to watch the light show:

Location: 4521 Wisdom Way, Haltom City, Texas 76117

Times: 6 – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 6 p.m. – midnight Friday and Saturday

Haltom City is located in Tarrant County just outside of Fort Worth.

Selena fans also got another sweet deal earlier this month. Netflix premiered “Selena: The Series”.