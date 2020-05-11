Texas health officials provide names, addresses of COVID-19 cases to law enforcement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Personal information of confirmed COVID-19 cases, including names, addresses, and date of birth, are being shared between public health agencies and law enforcement in Texas.

The sharing of personal information regarding COVID-19 cases is permitted under Texas state law, and follows federal guidance from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, to allow for notification and treatment, as well as to protect first responders.

According to Texas Health and Safety Code Section 81.046, personal information of confirmed cases is only meant to be kept as long as a case is considered active.

“In counties where the DSHS regional office acts as the local health department, dispatch is being notified,” a DSHS spokesperson wrote to KXAN in an email.

Similar information sharing in other parts of the country has drawn concern by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee, told the Tennessee Lookout that privacy rights should be protected even during a pandemic.

“Not only is it not sound policy, it is not focused on providing the protective gear that officers need,” Weinberg told the online publication, which first reported a letter written by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee advising local law enforcement agencies to enter into an agreement with the state department of health.

According to an online tracker of COVID-19 related lawsuits, 958 complaints have been filed in the United States, 79 of which involve civil rights claims not concerning prison conditions or corrections officials.

KXAN Politics Reporter John Engel is reaching out to Central Texas public health and law enforcement officials about whether COVID-19 case information is being shared and, if so, how that information is being protected. Watch the full story tonight at 6 p.m. on KXAN.