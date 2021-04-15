Texas has cheapest average gas prices in the nation; still nearly a dollar more than 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has the cheapest average gas price in the nation this week, according to AAA Texas.

Prices are starting to fall around the country, and the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Texas is $2.57, one cent cheaper than averages in Mississippi and South Carolina to take the top spot. The national average is $2.86, down one cent from $2.87 last week.

Daniel Armbruster, a AAA Texas spokesperson, said while Texas has the cheapest gas right now, it was almost a dollar cheaper around the state a year ago.

“Fuel prices may be lower here than any other state, but they’re also 99 cents more per gallon on average than what Texas motorists were paying one year ago,” Armbruster said.

The cheapest average gas prices in Texas are in the San Antonio area at $2.40 per gallon, AAA Texas said. That’s followed by Sherman-Denison at $2.42, Amarillo at $2.46 and Fort Worth-Arlington and Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood at $2.51. The average price of gas in Austin-San Marcos is $2.52.

The most expensive gas in Texas is in El Paso at an average of $2.91 per gallon, down one cent from last week.

Supply and demand for fuel both grew since last week. Regional refinery utilization rose 86% from last week, and demand across the country shot up almost 9 million barrels per day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.