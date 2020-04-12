Texas Governor’s Mansion lit blue to honor health care workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Governor’s Mansion is lit blue Saturday night in honor of frontline health care workers throughout the state battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a written statement, Gov. Greg Abbott shared his gratitude to all those workers helping to keep Texans safe during the health crisis.

“The State of Texas is forever grateful for the committed health care workers serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response,” Gov. Abbott said. “Their sacrifice and hard work cannot be overstated, and they play a crucial role in ensuring their fellow Texans have the care and support they need during this challenging time. I ask that all Texans join me and Cecilia in praying for these heroic Texans.”

