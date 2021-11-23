$17B Samsung plant officially coming to Taylor, Texas

Flags of the Samsung company wave in front of a fairground entrance of the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the much-reported $17 billion Samsung Electronics Co. chipmaking plant will be coming to Taylor in Williamson County.

“The impact of this will be felt not only here in Texas, but will actually impact the entire world,” Abbott said Tuesday from the governor’s mansion in downtown Austin. “After a thorough and comprehensive search, Samsung has chosen Taylor, Texas, as the site of its new state-of-the-art semiconductor chip fabrication plant.”

According to Abbott, the facility will create over 2,000 tech jobs, thousands of indirect jobs, and a minimum of 6,500 construction jobs.

Construction is expected to begin early next year with the target of beginning production in the second half of 2024.

“As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future,” said Dr. Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division. “With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain. We are also proud to be bringing more jobs and supporting the training and talent development for local communities, as Samsung celebrates 25 years of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.”

In Samsung’s announcement, Kim also thanked the Biden administration for “federal incentives for domestic chip production and innovation.”

Taylor is located about one hour from Austin.

Reaction

Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell

“Samsung’s decision to locate its cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication plant in Taylor is the single most significant and consequential development for the local economy since the International & Great Northern Railroad laid tracks here in the 1870s. The City of Taylor is honored to have been selected by Samsung as the site for this critically important project, and we look forward to a long-lasting and mutually-beneficial relationship between our community and the company.”

The City of Austin/Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk

“We are proud to say that Austin is still home to Samsung and that the products made here remain in high demand. Our 25-year history with Samsung is a valued relationship and one that is not ending. The announcement of Samsung’s investment is about an additional expansion and not about relocating their Austin facility. This expansion in our region will add more jobs for Austinites, create new contract opportunities for local businesses, and spur additional business growth in Austin. We look forward to a continued relationship with Samsung, including the opportunity for future expansions of the Austin facility.”

