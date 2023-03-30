AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reactions from the Texas GOP came in after the announcement of former President Donald Trump’s indictment Thursday.

Former President Trump was indicted on criminal charges in New York on Thursday for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

The history-making indictment marks the first time a president has been charged in a criminal matter and comes as several law enforcement entities are investigating Trump’s conduct in numerous probes.

In an official statement Thursday, Trump said in part:

This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this. -former President Donald Trump

Furthermore, Gov. Greg Abbott took to Twitter after the indictment saying, “Weaponization of our courts for political grievances is an abhorrent abuse of power. The George Soros-supported NYC DA is only furthering the radical liberal agenda to have elections determined at the jury box rather than the ballot box. America deserves better.”

Congressman Ronny Jackson said in one tweet, “The hateful Deep State wants this country to BURN. Today they didn’t just indict President Trump, they attacked EVERY ONE of his supporters. We’re not going to back down. We will NEVER stop supporting Trump!!”

“Real America knows this is all a sham,” Congressman Troy E. Nels said in part in a tweet.

Former U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores said in a tweet, “The case against President Trump is a legal disaster and weaponizing the justice system against a political opponent. The only reason charges are being brought up against President Trump is because he is running for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.”