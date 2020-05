TEXAS (KXAN) — Texas Republican Chairman candidate Allen West was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco on Saturday.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush asked people to join him in prayer for the former Florida representative.

Just heard news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 23, 2020

West’s team also tweeted from his account, saying, “we are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity.”

Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity.



As we get more information, we will provide updates. #PrayersForAllenhttps://t.co/uw7tMogjEm — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 23, 2020

