Texas ‘Free Fishing Day’ is Saturday — here are some resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is celebrating “Free Fishing Day” Saturday, June 5, meaning Texans can fish on any public body of water in the state without a fishing license for one day.

TPWD is offering a variety of resources and opportunities for anglers of all skills and ages. You can learn more about Free Fishing Day here.

Free Fishing Day in Texas resources

Fishing 101: Learn the basics of fishing and how to get started. Videos are available on gear, casting, baiting and cleaning/storing fish.

Lake Finder: Here you can find a place to fish close to home.

Go Fishing in the City: TPWD also offers the Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes so you can find the right spot to catch a catfish in the bigger cities of Texas. There are 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in the Austin and San Antonio areas, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

Kayak Fishing in Texas: If you’re looking for an adventure along the Texas Gulf coast, check here for a list of the rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, bayous, and bays for kayak fishing.