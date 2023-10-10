AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state flag of Texas was briefly flown upside down at the state Capitol building Monday night before staff realized the error.

Several eagle-eyed KXAN viewers spotted the upside-down flag as a live picture of the Capitol was broadcast in our 10 p.m. newscast.

According to Chapter 3100 of the Texas Government Code, “the white stripe should be at the top of the flag, except as a signal of dire distress in an instance of extreme danger to life or property.”

Night staff “quickly corrected the matter” after they were alerted to the incorrect display, according to Chris Currens, director of special projects for the State Preservation Board.

Gov. Abbott ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of the lives lost during the “heinous acts of war carried out against the State of Israel and its people by the terrorist organization Hamas.”

Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Oct. 14, per the governor’s order.