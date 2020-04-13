Texas First Lady to host virtual story time for kids across the state

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 11: Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark meets with the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott and Texas First Lady, Cecilia Abbott at the Governor’s Mansion on March 11, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cecilia Abbott, the Texas First Lady, will host a virtual story time program twice a week for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Stars of Texas Storytime” program will run on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live from Governor Greg Abbott’s Facebook page. Special guests and notable authors from across Texas will read children’s books on the livestream.

Abbott will be the first reader on Tuesday, with help from the family’s two golden retrievers, Peaches and Pancake.

She’ll begin by reading Night-Night Texas by Katherine Sully, followed by Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin, Jr. and John Archambault.

“As Texas families stay at home because of COVID-19, it is important that we find ways to connect as a community while maintaining social distancing,” said First Lady Abbott. “I am thrilled to launch the Stars of Texas Storytime program, which will give families across the state an opportunity to hear children’s stories read by influential Texans.”