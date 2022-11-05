SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed.

Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning to the 500 block of Burleson Street where they found three people with stab wounds; a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old.

Police said their suspect is the woman’s husband and the children’s father, who also had a stab wound.

The man was “apprehended at the scene,” the preliminary report states.

All parties were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The 5-year-old child was labeled as “critical,” but is in stable condition, preliminary information from SAPD stated.

Police say it’s unknown what led to the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.