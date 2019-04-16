Family Reunites With Pets After Tornado

ALTO, Texas (NBC News) -- An Alto, Texas couple is reunited with each other, and their pets, after a tornado ripped through their home Saturday. Sandra and Byron Verdell have lost almost everything they own, and the place they've called home for 18 years.

After the tornado hit, Sandra says she was buried under parts of the rubble left behind. She was able to get out safely and went looking for her husband. While she searched for Byron, the Verdell's dog, Bella, went searching for her newborn puppies.

Eventually, the couple found each other, and Bella found all four of her babies.

