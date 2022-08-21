AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated July’s job surge in Texas.

Abbott said Texas employers added 72,800 jobs over the month — smashing previous records for total jobs.

“Of note, the unemployment rate continued to fall to 4.0 percent, the lowest since before the pandemic in February 2020, even as the workforce in Texas continued to expand,” Abbott said.

The employment numbers were released by the Texas Workforce Commission Friday.

TWC said for the ninth consecutive month, Texas has set new employment highs as employment reached 13,513,100 jobs. It also said Texas has added a total of 736,700 positions since July 2021.

According to the TWC, the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas recorded July’s lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 3.1 percent.