Texas DSHS shares impact on vaccine distribution after use of Johnson & Johnson shot paused

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will hold its first virtual briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday about how the pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will affect next week’s shot distribution and allocation.

Imelda Garcia, the agency’s associate director for laboratory and infectious disease services, will discuss how many doses Texas is set to receive. Dr. Saroj Rai, a senior scientific advisor, may also provide remarks. We will stream the briefing in this story and on Facebook.

This update comes after DSHS asked providers earlier this week not to give out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended a temporary pause due to rare, yet serious complications involving blood clots.

The FDA reported six cases of blood clots developing from the more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine that have been administered.

In a statement released earlier this week, DSHS said, “The pause is recommended following reports of blood clots in six individuals 6 to 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare and are being further evaluated to ensure vaccine safety. People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.”

DSHS stated none of these cases happened in Texas, where more than half a million doses of this particular vaccine have been administered.

The amount of vaccine doses provided to Texas has kept climbing recently. Last week the state reported it would receive more than 1 million first doses, which went to 2,011 providers across 200 counties. The state also ordered 626,290 second doses for people to complete the vaccine treatment, and an additional 900,000 doses — both first and second — are headed to pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers by the federal government.