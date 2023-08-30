AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Drivers License Division will be closed this Labor Day weekend due to a system update.

To process this, all driver’s license offices across the state, as well as the Customer Service Center, will be closed Friday.

Online transactions will not be available to customers through the Texas by Texas (TxT) or Texas.gov applications during the system update. No driver’s license services will be available during the weekend, which includes renewing or replacing an identification card or driver’s license, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.

Offices will reopen to normal scheduled hours on Sept. 5.