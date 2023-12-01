Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it was preparing to enact a new, modern commercial driver license (CDL) skill testing initiative following its recent approval.

DPS said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration approved the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) commercial driver license Skills Test Modernization initiative, and AAMVA has begun the process changes and training guides for states to implement the initiative.

“The more robust CDL testing solution offers standardization with flexibility regarding changing roads and technology. The goal is to create a simpler and more effective testing process that best assesses an applicant’s readiness to operate a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safely,” DPS said.

The department said the initiative would deliver:

Modernized protocols for CMV pre-trip vehicle inspection and basic control skills testing

Checklist for a pre-trip vehicle inspection test as an aide to applicants

Updated CDL Driver’s Manual

DPS said it would begin implementing the initiative by Spring 2024. It’s estimated completion would be Sept. 1, 2024, according to DPS.