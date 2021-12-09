Texas DPS to hold weekly briefing on ongoing border operations

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be having a press conference Thursday to give an update on their operations at the border.

DPS Officials will be discussing numbers and tactics used as part of Operation Lone Star.

The briefing comes the week that the Migrant Protection Protocols program was reinstated by the Biden administration.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government returned to Mexico the first asylum-seekers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers late Wednesday morning walked two males – a Colombian and a Nicaraguan – to the middle of the Stanton Street Bridge in El Paso and handed them over to officials with Mexico’s National Migration Institute, reported Border Report.

At the previous briefing, Lt. Chris Olivarez, a South Texas DPS spokesperson, said that Operation Lone Star would continue even as MPP is back in place.

“You know, right now that’s indefinite, there’s no date when we’re gonna conclude this operation. We’re gonna keep moving forward as long as it takes, we’re still seeing increased activity,” Olivarez said.

Texas Military Department and DPS presence in the Rio Grande Valley has increased since March. There are now around 10,000 soldiers and troopers along the border.

Thursday’s briefing is set to start at 10 a.m.