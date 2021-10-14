Texas DPS to hold third briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be having a briefing on updates for Operation Lone Star Thursday morning.

This will be the third briefing held by Texas DPS.

At the briefing held Sept. 30, DPS officials gave an update on the recent influx of Hattian migrants at Del Rio and the efforts to build a state-funded fence along the U.S.- Mexico border.

Almost a month ago, thousands of asylum-seeking migrants from Haiti camped out under the Del Rio international bridge. Officials at the press conference said Operation Lone Star made it easier for state police agencies and the Texas National Guard to work together to prepare for situations like the one in Del Rio, and to combat drug and human smuggling.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley alongside governors from 10 other states.

Gov. Abbott revised the various steps that Texas had taken to move resources to the southern border. Also mentioning 10-point immigration plan they believe the Biden Administration should immediately enact.

The 10 governors spoke on how the issues at the border are affecting states that are not on the border with Mexico.

On Sept. 20, a total of 26 Republican governors issued a letter to the Biden Administration requesting a meeting to discuss “the crisis at the southern border.”

The DPS briefing is set to begin at 10 a.m. CT and will be streamed LIVE in this article.