Texas DPS to begin phased reopening of driver’s license offices

An example of a REAL ID compliant Texas Driver License (image courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is starting a phased reopening of driver’s license offices, beginning May 26 with limited service offerings, Governor Greg Abbott announced.

As part of this reopening, DPS is launching a statewide driver’s license appointment system which will allow customers to book appointments up to six months in advance.

These limited services being offered will be by appointment only.

“This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS’ online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices,” said Gov. Abbott.

“I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services.”

DPS is reopening these driver’s license offices in four phases: