AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it increased enforcement for the Labor Day holiday in an effort to reduce crashes.

The enforcement began Friday and will continue through midnight Monday, according to DPS.

The department said it was looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“Roads will be busy this holiday weekend and we want everyone to get to and from their destinations safely,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “Do your part by paying attention to the road, put your phone down, buckle up, slow down and obey all traffic laws, so that we can end the summer on a safe note.”

DPS said during the 2022 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, Troopers statewide issued more than 64,000 citations and warnings.