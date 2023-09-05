Texas Department of Public Safety driver license office in Austin on June 13, 2019. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

TEXAS (KXAN) — An outage in the Texas Department of Public Safety’s driver license system led to cancellations of all driver license appointments Tuesday, a spokesperson confirmed to KXAN.

Driver’s license offices across the state closed Friday through Labor Day weekend for a system update, DPS said previously.

“The department is working to identify the issue, which is related to the driver’s license system update that took place over the weekend, and get it fixed as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson added.

The offices were expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

The outage is impacting all driver license services provided by Texas DPS, including renewing or replacing licenses or identification cards, obtaining a driver record and verifying one’s eligibility both online and at offices statewide.

As a result, the spokesperson confirmed all of Tuesday’s appointments were canceled, and impacted customers have been contacted.