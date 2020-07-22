Texas DPS adds 77 Highway Patrol troopers following graduation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are now 77 new Texas Highway Patrol troopers following the Texas Department of Public Safety’s recruiting class graduation ceremony Friday.

Texas DPS made the announcement Tuesday.

“These 77 new troopers are now part of a larger legion of men and women who have devoted their lives to serving the public and protecting our communities,” Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave the keynote speech at the ceremony. It was Texas DPS’ 166th recruiting class, with recruits ranging in age from 21-42. Texas DPS said 15 recruits had prior law enforcement experience, and 29 previously served in the military. There was even a former NFL player in the recruiting class, Texas DPS said.

The training academy took 27 weeks, and due to COVID-19, recruits were screened twice a day for symptoms and practiced social distancing throughout the training, Texas DPS said.

The new troopers start work August 3.