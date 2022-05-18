HOUSTON (KXAN) — Pediatricians from the country’s largest hospital for children will address parents’ concerns about the ongoing shortage of baby formula.

Dr. Stan Spinner and Dr. Amy Hair from the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday morning focusing on the problems families are facing right now.

In a news release, the hospital shared these doctors are going to share “new insight and separating facts from fiction for parents about the baby formula shortage.”

KXAN will provide a live stream of this news conference starting at 11 a.m. in this story and on its Facebook page.