AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is bringing vehicle licenses into the digital age with the launch of new license plates. Beginning June 1, the Texas DMV is offering digital license plates to eligible commercial fleet drivers.

Currently, both government and commercial fleet vehicles can purchase digital plates, with multiple models available. Vehicles must already be registered in Texas to qualify for the specialty plates, per a June 14 Texas DMV news release.

For eligible vehicles, an additional annual fee of $95 will be tacked onto digital license plate orders.

“Texans rely on commercial vehicles for the safe and efficient movement of goods and services that are crucial to supporting the state’s economy,” TxDMV Executive Director Daniel Avitia said in the release. “Offering digital license plates to commercial fleets is part of our ongoing commitment to streamline and modernize motor vehicle services.”