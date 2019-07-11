Texas detention deputy charged in 2017 case of assault on inmate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly two years after a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was fired over allegations of assault of a county jail inmate, he is now facing charges.

Raynell B. Ishman, 26, started working as a BCSO Detention Deputy at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in January 2017, officials say. In September of that year, allegations surfaced against Ishman related to the assault of an inmate. A month later, he was fired for “failing to maintain standards of conduct demanded of a person associated with law enforcement.”

Ishman was arrested Wednesday night and faces an Assault Bodily Injury charge, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He was later released on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on August 1, according to the Bexar County Clerk and District Clerk Court Records.