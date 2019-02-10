Texas defense contractor wants to expand border towers

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Border Patrol agent Vincent Pirro touches a section of the border wall separating Tijuana, Mexico, behind, from San Diego, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Fort Worth defense contractor that monitors part of the U.S.-Mexico border with high-tech surveillance towers wants to expand the technology in more states along the southern border.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Elbit Systems of America has operated dozens of towers along the border in Arizona since 2015 under a $145 million contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The Texas company is a U.S. subsidiary of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems.

Radar sensors and cameras on the 80- to 120-foot towers detect motion along the border. The monitoring is used as an early warning system so border agents may be dispatched, if needed.

Elbit officials say they're eager to install towers in Texas, New Mexico and California as President Donald Trump continues border security talks.

