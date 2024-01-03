AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Wednesday that January would be recognized as Human Trafficking Prevention Month within the state.

Several state-run programs and initiatives are available as a means to educate and support human trafficking prevention efforts, including:

HHSC’s Human Trafficking Resource Center: Helps assist with and fund efforts centered on ending human trafficking statewide. Those who’ve experienced human trafficking can utilize the center to access necessary resources, while the center also offers human trafficking prevention training opportunities for health care providers.

“Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate: The license plate series was launched in 2023 as a means of raising awareness surrounding human trafficking and to remind residents to support suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety via the iWatchTexas community reporting system. Sales from the license plates benefit the Stop Human Trafficking donation account, a funding source to help cover housing assessment, treatment services, shelter and support for youth survivors

Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force: HHSC aids in the task force, which is made up of more than 50 organizations that work to help identify trafficking victims and assist in traffickers being investigated and prosecuted.

“Each year, Texas dedicates the month of January to raise awareness about human trafficking and honor the hard work of so many people and organizations striving to end this scourge,” Abbott said in a release Wednesday. “As Governor, Texas has bolstered resources for survivors of human trafficking and we have increased penalties for offenders to ensure they are punished to the fullest extent of the law. While we have made great progress in our fight against human trafficking, we must still come together to educate and help prevent others from falling victim to this horrific crime. This month, and every month, I encourage all Texans to educate themselves about the dangers and signs of human trafficking and how to support survivors.”

Those who think they might have witnessed a trafficking incident can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1 (888) 373-7888 or via text at 233733. An online chat option is also available.