Texas couple welcomes rare, identical quadruplets to the world

DALLAS (KXAN) — A Texas couple now has a full house after taking home their identical quadruplets following a two month stay at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Jenny and Chris Marr’s four boys were born on March 15 at the Dallas hospital.

The couple planned a C-section at 34 weeks, but the boys had different plans and arrived at 28 weeks — just as the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The Marrs are both only children and have no history of multiples in the family, so they were shocked when they first learned they were having quadruplets. The chances of having identical quadruplets is about one in 11 million births.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the two had to wear masks and were the only ones allowed to visit the boys in the NICU.

“It’s a different world we live in now, we literally started giving birth on the day the pandemic broke out. Fortunately, we’re opening up back up a little more, and maybe the boys will be able to meet people that will love on them,” Jennifer said.

According to a release sent to KXAS-TV, there were 24 caregivers in the delivery room.

“This situation is so incredibly rare that there are only about 72 documented cases of spontaneous, identical quadruplets ever,” Texas Health Dr. Brian Rinehart said in the hospital news release.