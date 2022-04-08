Courtesy: Mission Regional Medical Center

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas couple sped up their wedding date when the mother of the bride became ill and was taken to the intensive care unit.

On April 4, at 4 p.m. Dercy Aguilar and Saul Orlando Cabrera got married at the Mission Regional Medical Center.

As Dercy wanted her mother to attend the wedding, the couple decided to speed up their wedding date after her mother was taken to the ICU in critical condition.

Hospital staff made it happen, as they assisted in the marriage of the Mission couple inside Dercy’s mother’s room.

Courtesy: Mission Regional Medical Center

Mission Regional Medical Center shared the heartwarming story on their social media account with a statement from Dercy.

In times like these, it’s important to do whatever you need to do – especially when it comes to family — without waiting. Dercy Aguilar

The Medical Center wished the couple “Best wishes,” as they continue to plan a celebratory gathering with their family and friends later in the year.

Although they never planned to get married inside a hospital, both will cherish the memories of pronouncing their wedding vows with Dercy’s mother by their side.