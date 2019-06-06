Texas Congressman says his father was inspiration for political career
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Fifty-six members of Congress are heading to Normandy, France, for observances marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion — but for one of the lawmakers, the trip is especially meaningful.
Texas Congressman Michael McCaul's father was a bombardier on a B-17 as Americans and their allies stormed ashore on June 6, 1944.
McCaul says his dad's service is largely why he decided to run for office.
On Thursday, McCaul will stand on the same beaches his dad flew over 75 years ago.
"The reason I want to go to this 75th anniversary is because this may be one of the last ones where we will have World War II veterans there. I think by the 80th anniversary they are all passing on."
McCaul says his dad didn't really talk about his time in the war, but he was his hero — and the reason he ran for office in the first place.
"He died when I was 23," said McCaul. "He was 63 years old. And you know I miss him, but he has always been a source of inspiration for me to serve my country. Told me a lot about duty, honor, courage, country."
McCaul says it's now up to him and the next generations to honor and remember the greatest generation.
Sketch released of woman whose burned body was found in Bexar County in April
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bexar County officials released a sketch of a woman whose body was found burned in far west Bexar County in April, with hopes of identifying her.
The charred remains of the woman's body were found on April 4, at the 13000 block of State Highway 211. A joint investigation between the county sheriff's office, medical examiner's office, fire marshal's office and the FBI and officials determined the remains belonged to:
With such a lack of information about her identity, officials with the Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification Office in Austin created a digital postmortem rendition of what she might have looked like.Read the Full Article
Texas legislature did not expand Medicaid. How will that impact mothers?
Austin (KXAN) — Several different attempts to expand Medicaid coverage in Texas did not materialize into law in Texas during the recently completed legislative session. Among those disappointed include groups that have been calling to expand Medicaid and healthcare coverage for women in general who could become pregnant, are pregnant or have given birth in the past year.
Despite a recommendation from a state task force to increase coverage for mothers during their first year after pregnancy, a bill that would have expanded Medicaid to women after pregnancy didn't make it through the Texas legislature.
HB 744 passed in the House, but didn't make it to a vote in the Senate. The bill would have extended Medicaid eligibility for mothers for a year after delivery, currently, Texas mothers are only eligible for Medicaid for two months after delivery.Read the Full Article
3 dead in San Antonio home; high levels of carbon monoxide
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a man and his two children have been found dead in a house where the electricity had been off since Friday and a generator was located inside.
Police say the homeowner stopped by the house late Monday after not being able to reach the 56-year-old resident or his daughters, ages 9 to 11.
Authorities say a fuel-powered generator was inside the home and turned on but not running. Emergency responders detected high levels of poisonous carbon monoxide (CO), which can be emitted by generators.Read the Full Article
