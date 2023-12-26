FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KXAN) — A normal playground in the day, but a park aglow at night. That’s the vision for a new Texas playground set to open in the new year.

Farmers Branch, Texas — a Dallas suburb situated in the northwest region of the metro area — is home to the nation’s first glow-in-the-dark playground, according to the park website.

The city announced last week the Joya at Oran Good Park has a grand opening date of Jan. 20, 2024.

The city initially anticipated opening the playground in the fall of 2023, but construction was delayed for several months due to a grant review process conducted by the National Parks Service.

The playground has garnered lots of media attention, as it’s a one-of-a-kind, inclusive, glow-in-the-dark playground.

Not only does the over 18,000-square-foot playground have interactive features that glow, allowing for day and evening play, but it also has a 27-foot sphere with six climbing levels, swings, an obstacle course, a zipline with interactive lights, a spin zone with LED lighting, glowing seating, and a “tot playground” for kids ages 2-5.

Web renderings of Joya at Oran Good Park (Courtesy: City of Farmers Branch)

“Translated as Jewel in Spanish, Joya will be the crown jewel of playgrounds in Farmers Branch,” the city’s playground webpage reads.

The playground is located at 13201 Tom Field Road in Farmers Branch.

The grand opening event starts at 6 p.m. and will be free and open to the public. It will feature a lighting of the park at 6:30, food trucks, Joya swag giveaways, and more.

For details about the playground, click here.