Texas cities begin ‘Lights Out Nights’ to save migrating birds

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Several Texas cities are asking residents to turn out their lights overnight to help save millions of migrating birds.

After a number of iconic buildings in Dallas skyline announced plans to reduce light output, including Reunion Tower, until the end of October, the mayor of the city declared “Lights Out Nights” until October 10th. The city of Houston is also taking part in the campaign.

This time of year, billions of migrating birds pass over Texas while flocking to warmer weather in the south. But experts say that bright lights from cities can disorient and confuse birds. Light pollution affects birds the same way it does humans, obscuring the stars. However, birds use the stars to navigate by and without them, they stray from the migration patterns.

Without the stars, birds can fly around aimlessly until they exhaust themselves. This can sometimes lead to death, with lost birds running into windows, structures or vehicles.

According to the Washington Post, as many as 958 million birds die each year in the U.S. because they fly into buildings due to disorientation.

Preventing these deaths is why officials are asking people to turn off non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the end of October. The Texas Conservation Alliance, the Perot Museum, the Dallas Zoo and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology led the push for “Lights Out Nights” in Dallas.

Besides shutting off nonessential lights, you can help protect our feathered friends by installing motion detecting lights outside, shutting curtains and blinds to prevent indoor light from leaking outside and by keeping pets indoors.