Texas cities begin ‘Lights Out Nights’ to save migrating birds

Texas

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Several Texas cities are asking residents to turn out their lights overnight to help save millions of migrating birds.

After a number of iconic buildings in Dallas skyline announced plans to reduce light output, including Reunion Tower, until the end of October, the mayor of the city declared “Lights Out Nights” until October 10th. The city of Houston is also taking part in the campaign.

This time of year, billions of migrating birds pass over Texas while flocking to warmer weather in the south. But experts say that bright lights from cities can disorient and confuse birds. Light pollution affects birds the same way it does humans, obscuring the stars. However, birds use the stars to navigate by and without them, they stray from the migration patterns.

Without the stars, birds can fly around aimlessly until they exhaust themselves. This can sometimes lead to death, with lost birds running into windows, structures or vehicles.

According to the Washington Post, as many as 958 million birds die each year in the U.S. because they fly into buildings due to disorientation.

Preventing these deaths is why officials are asking people to turn off non-essential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the end of October. The Texas Conservation Alliance, the Perot Museum, the Dallas Zoo and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology led the push for “Lights Out Nights” in Dallas.

Besides shutting off nonessential lights, you can help protect our feathered friends by installing motion detecting lights outside, shutting curtains and blinds to prevent indoor light from leaking outside and by keeping pets indoors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 66°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 84° 66°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Sunday

99° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 99° 71°

Monday

94° / 66°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 94° 66°

Tuesday

90° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 90° 67°

Wednesday

89° / 69°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 89° 69°

Thursday

82° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 82° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

85°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
10%
73°

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss