BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A lengthy investigation spanning five years has come to an end.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday afternoon, it started a sexual assault investigation on October 17 – where Luis Manuel Marroquin was suspected of two counts of prohibited sexual conduct, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Sheriff’s Office said Marroquin discovered he was under investigation and fled to Mexico, where he remained for five years. Following the joint efforts of the Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Marroquin was arrested in Mexico – and extradition was granted to have him brought back to the United States.

On August 31, 2022, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation transported Marroquin back to the United States, and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office took Marroquin into custody.

This investigation involved the assistance of the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

Marroquin is now in custody and awaiting trial for the aforementioned charges.