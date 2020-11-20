Texas brewery owner accused of murder, Ponzi scheme

ALLEN, Texas (KXAN) — An owner of a North Texas brewery is facing murder and fraud accusations following what police say was a staged suicide, according to a report from KXAS in Dallas.

Keith Ashley, 48, is accused of murdering Carrollton resident James Seegan in February. Ashley owns Nine Band Brewing Company in Allen.

Police say they found a gun in Seegan’s left hand resting on his left thigh, but his wife told police he was right-handed and didn’t own a gun.

“There were some things, in evidence from the scene, that instantly had our detectives say, let’s take a closer look at this one,” a Carrollton police spokesperson told KXAS.

Once police found out Ashley was also a financial advisor for Seegan, they asked for help from federal authorities and uncovered a “Ponzi-type scheme” that authorities say swindled at least six people out of more than $1 million.

The federal indictment said Ashley used the money for “personal expenses and personal benefit, such as brewery expenses, spending at casinos, payments on personal credit cards, mortgage payments, college tuition and student loan payments.”

Ashley was arrested and charged with wire fraud earlier in the week before the details of the murder investigation came out.

Jail records indicate Ashley is currently in custody at the Fannin County Jail.