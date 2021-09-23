Texas boy dies after police say he ‘accidentally’ shot himself with family member’s gun

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — A two-year-old boy died after Waco police said he shot himself in the head with a family member’s gun.

The Waco Police Department reported on social media that the toddler apparently found the gun in a family member’s backpack Wednesday and then “accidentally” shot himself. Paramedics rushed the boy to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said the deadly shooting happened Wednesday evening at the University Club Apartments, located at 1725 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Waco. Police said they are not releasing the shooting victim’s name at this time.

Officers said they arrested the gun’s owner, a 21-year-old family member, for allegedly tampering with physical evidence. Police said the suspect took the gun and “fled the scene” after the shooting, but was later arrested when that person returned to the apartment.

Waco police called the investigation into the deadly shooting ongoing, and they do not plan to release more information right now.