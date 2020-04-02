Texas bourbon distillery using its newest liquor to raise money for coronavirus response

Live Now
Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Photo courtesy Garrison Brothers Distillery

HYE, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas based liquor company is doing what it can to help Americans recover from the damaging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garrison Brothers Distillery based in Hye Texas launched a fundraising campaign called OPERATION CRUSH COVID-19. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $2 million that will go to the veteran-led disaster response organization Team Rubicon.

Garrison Brothers had planned to release a new top shelf bourbon called the Laguna Madre in 2020. Instead, the company has decided to sell the new liquor only to those who donate $1,000 to the fundraiser.

The distillery created 2,000 bottles of their new bourbon and with them hope to reach the $2 million goal.

