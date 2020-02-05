Texas Border Patrol deputy chief attends SOTU address in Washington as Pres. Trump’s guest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A Border Patrol Deputy Chief from Del Rio, Texas, attended the State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a personal guest of Pres. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

In a press release, the White House said that Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz “has helped protect America’s homeland for nearly three decades.”

According to the White House, Ortiz, who has served U.S. Border Patrol since 1991, recently was promoted to Deputy Chief, making him the second-in-command for more than 20,000 agents and professional staff.

Ortiz says that Trump “recognizes that there’s a border security issue and national security issue that we must deal with.”