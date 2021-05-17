Texas Book Festival teases 2021 lineup — with a twist

Festival attendees enjoy a reading at the Read Me a Story tent at the 2017 Texas Book Festival. (Courtesy: Texas Book Festival)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin book lovers, rejoice: The Texas Book Festival is back this fall with a hybrid blend of in-person and virtual events.

The 26th annual festival will run from Oct. 25-31, according to a May 17 TBF announcement. This year’s festival features virtual events during the week followed by an in-person weekend event hosted at the Texas State Capitol along Congress Avenue.

Included in the weeklong festivities is the 2021 Texas Teen Book Festival, which will host sessions with prominent young adult authors. The fall event will also feature the annual First Edition Literary Gala on Friday, Oct. 29, with indoor and outdoor seating available.

“Festival-goers have shared with us how eager they are to see us return downtown, safety permitting,” Literary Director Matthew Patin said in the release. “And now, encouraged by growing vaccination numbers and only after many conversations with authors, publishers, attendees, partners, other event organizations, and the City of Austin, we’re eager as well.”

The virtual 2020 event included more than 175 authors, illustrators, journalists and artists within its lineup. Last year’s featured guests included Matthew McConaughey, Dean Koontz, Isabel Wilkerson, Erin Brockovich and Ibi Zoboi, among others. More than 75,000 people engaged with last year’s virtual programs, per the release.

Other event highlights include a range of panel topics, food trucks on site and a Saturday night Lit Crawl, among other events. For more information on the 2021 festival, click here.