Texas-based company recalls almost 100K lbs of chicken products

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas-based company issued a recall for almost 100,000 pounds of chicken products after misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture.

VICS Acquisition of Harlingen is recalling approximately 99,975 pounds of chicken products that contain eggs but is not declared on the packaging. The products that are affected are the 1.5 pound bags of “happi foodi Bloody Mary inspired Chicken,” “Southeast Grocers Brand Marsala Chicken,” and “Southeast Grocers Brand Mediterranean Herb Chicken.”

The details of the recalled products are:

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “happi foodi BLOODY MARY INSPIRED CHICKEN” with lot codes 14528 and 15092 and use by dates of March 2, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MARSALA CHICKEN” with lot codes 14177 and 14532 and use by dates of Feb. 8, 2020 and March 3, 2020.

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HERB CHICKEN” with lot codes 14145 and 14531 and use by dates of Feb. 7, 2020 and March 4, 2020.

If you bought one of these products, then you should throw them away or take it back to the store. You can monitor US Department of Agriculture recalls on their website.