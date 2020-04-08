Texas ban on most abortions during pandemic upheld by appeals court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A federal appeals court has sided with Texas and allowed the state to ban most abortions while under an emergency order limiting non-essential surgeries during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, a panel of judges overturned a decision by a lower court that blocked the order.

The new ruling allows the ban to stay in place.

Governor Greg Abbott last month ordered hospitals to cancel non-essential surgeries to preserve space and supplies for coronavirus patients and doctors.

