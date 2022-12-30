ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities said a man wanted in connection with a police officer shooting in Bryan Thursday was arrested, officials said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Bryan Police said one of its officers was taken to the hospital after being shot late Thursday night during a traffic stop.

Police said the man ran away from his vehicle and officers during the attempted stop. The man shot the officer during the chase, and the officer did not shoot back at the suspect. The officer is in stable condition, BPD said.

The suspect returned to the patrol car, stole it and left the area, police said.

On Friday, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public through Facebook posts that certain roads in the town were closed due to reports of an active shooter. The area was also ordered to shelter in place Friday afternoon.

RCSO later posted that it was searching for Joshua Ryan Herrin, the man wanted in the Bryan shooting, and warned residents not to approach him but instead call 911.

Bryan neighbors College Station and is located about 100 miles east of Austin.