AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said they’ve seen a 67% increase in call volume to their Texas Youth Helpline.

The hotline offers free and confidential resources to young people in crisis and their family members who need help finding a counselor, safe shelter, legal information, or someone to simply talk to.

The agency said texts and chat messages to the helpline have increased by 58%.

DFPS said the requests are a combination of those running away and, more often, young people and families who need help with family conflict or mental health concerns.

“We think that’s mostly due to more effective advertising people are more aware of the helpline, and possibly in part due to some lingering effects of the COVID pandemic,” said Marissa Gonzales, a DFPS spokesperson. “Certainly, I think there have been more families who have experienced crises during a difficult time, and the helpline is here to help.”

Terry Cole, founder of Austin’s Street Youth Ministry, said the number of families reaching out to them seeking help locating runaways has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cole said he’d be surprised if the pandemic hasn’t had anything to do with it.

“Everybody is on edge,” he said. “Mental health has spiked because of the pandemic.”

He said people are also stressed out due to their financial situation from the pandemic and the current economy.

Cole said they expect to see more runaways soon.

“In past episodes of financial meltdown, we haven’t seen an increase in unaccompanied youth and adults until about 18 months after the peak of the recession or depression,” Cole said.

He explained that many young people leave home because they don’t want to be a burden on the rest of their family members.

LifeWorks, another Austin group that advocates for young people, also reported an increase in runaway homeless youth.

The group said between October 2020 to September 2021, they helped seven clients. Last fiscal year, between October 2021 to September 2022, they served 13 runaway homeless youth.

A spokesperson for LifeWorks said they couldn’t speculate on what caused their increase.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more from a family who recently experienced trying to find a loved one who ran away at KXAN News @9 p.m. and 10 p.m.