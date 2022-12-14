AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Office of the Attorney General released an update Wednesday on its investigation into the December 2020 disappearance of Texas State University student Jason Landry. The OAG’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit launched an investigation in February, at the request of the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The OAG’s update Wednesday reaffirmed conclusions released by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office that Landry was involved in a single-vehicle accident, and it doesn’t appear that any other car was in the area or he was expecting to meet up with anyone at the time of his disappearance.

This update comes after the unit reviewed all “previously known credible information,” interviewed several witnesses, spoke with experts specializing in digital forensics and accident reconstruction work, as well as received a geofence warrant to search the area near where Landry’s car was found.

Investigators also reviewed Landry’s social media, cell phone and other devices and said there wasn’t any evidence showing his intent to meet up with anyone in Luling. Digital data tracked Landry from his San Marcos apartment to the intersection of Magnolia and Austin streets and Luling. His phone was last synced to the navigation app Waze just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2020.

Data pulled from nearby cell towers indicated Landry “likely continued straight on Austin Street instead of turning onto Magnolia Street to get to I-10.” His single-vehicle accident happened around 2300 Salt Flat Road, per the release.

OAG investigators are turning over all its locational and cell phone data to an independent phone expert to conduct a review and look for any possible information missed by state investigators, the release added.

“Based upon this extensive review and the evidence known at this point, the OAG supports the conclusions previously stated by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office: Mr. Landry appears to have been involved in a single car accident and there is no evidence to suggest that another vehicle was involved,” the release said in part. “The search warrant yielded no activity near the crash site and did not provide any additional information.”

Several law enforcement agencies have conducted search and rescue efforts near where Landry’s car was found, along with using line searches, dogs, drones and forward-looking InfraRed technology. Investigators with the Texas Railroad Commission all searched oil tanks in the neighboring region and “found nothing out of the ordinary.”

“The Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit considers this matter to be an ongoing and active investigation and continues to work diligently on the case,” the release concluded.

Anyone with possible credible information is asked to contact the OAG’s unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.