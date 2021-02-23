Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton lands in Austin after trip to Utah

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton landed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Tuesday afternoon after a trip to Utah last week, KXAN confirms. It’s the first time we have seen the attorney general in person since the energy crisis across the state last week.

Earlier this week, a representative for Paxton confirmed he made the trip after many Texans had their power restored, but did not specify when he got there.

On Tuesday, Paxton tweeted he needed to be in Utah for an in-person law enforcement demonstration and to meet with Utah’s attorney general.

From my dark home, I pledged to go after price gougers, I opened an investigation into ERCOT and other power companies.



I had previously planned meetings in Utah to meet with the Utah Attorney General on imminent legal issues that required my physical presence to complete.(2/3) — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 23, 2021

But, at the airport, Paxton refused to answer any of our questions.

Those questions include asking Paxton to comment on the failure of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas last week, providing any words to Texans who have been suffering and inquiring about plans for future litigation to hold ERCOT responsible.