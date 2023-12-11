AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said four lump-sum death benefits were awarded for fallen soldiers in Texas’ Operation Lone Star.

Paxton said legislation was enacted that allows eligible active-duty military members and national guardsmen deployed for Operation Lone Star to be provided a death benefit.

“The legislation provides that the surviving spouse, child, or parent will receive the benefit if the individual died while on active duty in connection with operations initiated to address criminal activity in the border region,” Paxton said in a statement.