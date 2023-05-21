DALLAS (KDAF) — I quit! It seems like a lot of people in Texas are saying that this year, but why?

Financial advice website, Wallet Hub, ranked 50 states with the highest job resignation rates.

Wallet Hub said, “The rate at which people quit their jobs isn’t the same across the whole country, though. WalletHub took a look at the data to rank the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment”.

Texas was ranked No. 21 on the list out of 50 states.

According to the study, millions of Americans quit their jobs each month. Two big factors driving what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation” are the incentives available from changing jobs and the desire to escape the COVID-19-affected careers.

New job applicants, therefore, have a lot of leverage. Learn more about Wallet Hub’s new study here.