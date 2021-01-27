Texas A&M mourns death of freshman cadet, Boerne native

Texas A&M Cadet Ryan Boles (Courtesy of Texas A&M Corps of Cadets)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M University community mourns as it loses one of its young cadets.

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant announced Wednesday that Ryan Boles, a Boerne native, had passed away.

Boles was in his first year at Texas A&M University where he was studying political science.

Texas A&M Corps of Cadets’ remember Ryan Boles

He was in Squadron 8 of the Corps of Cadets and a member of the Fish Drill Team. He joined the Corps hoping to improve his leadership skills and pursue a contract with the United States Air Force.

“All of us will miss Ryan,” the Commandant said. “I hope the Boles family takes solace in knowing Ryan will never be forgotten, and the unique Aggie spirit of camaraderie that is such an integral part of Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets will hold fast to support them in this very difficult time.”