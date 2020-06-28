Texas A&M investigating messages of hate left on student’s car windshield

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M President Michael K. Young said in a statement posted on the school’s website that the University Police Department is investigating after a student reported an incident to the university’s “Stop Hate” website on Wednesday.

Young says messages of hate were left on the car windshield of a Texas A&M student parked at an apartment complex. Photos of the incident are also being reviewed by university officials.

UPD is working with the management of the apartment complex where the car was parked to “investigate these intolerable messages,” Young said.

“As Aggies, we often talk about our core values. We need to live them. Let me be clear: Incidents like the one yesterday have no place at Texas A&M. Anyone who believes that hate is acceptable is not wanted at Texas A&M,” Young said.

Texas A&M is offering a $1,200 reward based on valid information that leads to finding the person or people responsible. If you have any information, please call 979-845-8897 or email todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.