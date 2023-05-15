COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Forest Service on Monday lowered the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level.

The level was lowered to a Level 1 after continued rainfall and “a significant decrease in wildfire activity across the state,” the service said in a tweet.

Additionally, all aircraft have been released from the state.

According to the service, Level 1 means “minimal drought and normal fuel moisture allow local resources to suppress wildfires without issue. Fire activity is minimal.”

The Wildland Preparedness Level had been raised to Level 2 in late February due to the potential threat of increased wildfire activity at the time.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Preparedness Levels are “planning assumptions dictated by fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity and suppression resource availability.” The scale ranges from 1 to 5, with 5 being the most robust planning and implementation of resources for wildfire activity.