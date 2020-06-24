Texas A&M drops SAT/ACT testing requirement for 2021 applicants

PEMBROKE PINES, FL – MARCH 06: Suzane Nazir uses a Princeton Review SAT Preparation book to study for the test on March 6, 2014 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Yesterday, the College Board announced the second redesign of the SAT this century, it is scheduled to take effect in early 2016. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Texas A&M University will not require SAT or ACT test scores from applying freshman during the 2021 admission cycle, the university said in a statement Wednesday.

Chris Reed, the executive director of admissions, said the decision was to support all students and to be “fair and equitable in admissions decisions.”

“Given the continued restrictions on in-person testing opportunities and in light of recent announcements regarding halted plans for virtual testing, we recognize that action needs to be taken,” Reed said. “Students may continue to submit standardized scores from their SAT and/or ACT tests for consideration for admission. Submission of tests scores will not create any unfair advantage or disadvantage for those students who provide them.”

In the statement, Reed said several groups are evaluating the application review process and the university will provide more details to students and counselors in the future.

On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin announced it would not require standardized testing scores for freshman applicants in 2021. Last week, Harvard released its requirements on SAT and ACT scores, as well.